Hornets Softball Picks Up 5th Conference Win Against Benton

The Chillicothe Hornets softball team keeps finding ways to win, on Thursday night it was a 2-1 defensive battle at Danner Park against the Benton Cardinals. Landry Marsh had a good outing, pitching all 7 innings, and allowing just one run compared to six strikeouts. Scoring the runs for the Hornets were Hope Donoho and Charley Peniston, who both went 1/1 batting in the game.

Despite struggling to get many hits, Coach Rucker said he was proud of his team for staying focused and winning a defensive battle. The Hornets are now 12-6 overall and 5-0 in the MEC. Chillicothe goes to Westphalia on Saturday to play Fatima and Jeff City Hellas.

JV won 12-2 in a 3 inning game.

Hope Donoho threw the first 2 innings and Jaiden Rodenberg threw the 3rd.

Rodenberg hit a double

Lydia Bonderer hit 2 singles

Kylee Link hit a double

Abby Marshall hit a single