Lady Hornets Go Undefeated in Head-To-Head District Duals

Thursday evening at Danner Park, the CHS girls’ tennis team faced their last district opponent in a team dual. The Trenton lady bulldogs were the third & final team from Class 1, District 15 that Chillicothe needed to beat to move to 3-0 against all their possible district face offs. After the varsity team won 8-1 overall, the lady hornets hope to obtain home court advantage throughout team district playoffs.

CHS played calm, confident tennis all night. The two most competitive matches of the night came in the #2 Doubles games as well as the #1 Singles match featuring Trenton’s strong #1 player Astrid Soriano. The night started 2-1 for the Hornets in doubles as the Hornet #1 & #3 teams won quickly and solidly. However, the #2 team had a tough battle across the net as they faced off against Soriano and her partner Sadie Tobias. Bryton BeVelle and Micah Crowe held their own, hitting long consistent rallies all match. However, Soriano & Tobias came out victorious in the end, helped largely by Astrid’s superior service games and hard hitting ground strokes.

In Singles play, Chillicothe completely dominated by winning all six matches. When #1 Rylee Washburn began her match against Soriano, the mood was tense because the entire crowd knew what a high level match it would be. The players hit incredibly long games, playing dozens of deuce points, trading game after game. However, once the match reached a 3-4 with Chillicothe down, Washburn shifted into high gear, winning five straight games quickly to close out the exciting match 8-4.

Individual scores were:

Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr beat Kaylee Wright & Marty Schultz 8-0.

Bryton BeVelle & Micah Crowe lost to Astrid Soriano & Sadie Tobias 4-8.

Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira beat Kaidence Griffith & Mattea Havens 8-0.

Washburn beat Soriano 8-4.

Garr beat Wright 8-4.

BeVelle beat Schultz 8-0.

Crowe beat Griffith 8-2.

Clark beat Tobias 8-1.

Keonnia Morgan beat Havens 8-0.

Due to illness, Trenton was only able to field two JV players Thursday night, so only half of Chillicothe’s JV was able to play. Nevertheless, those girls went 4-0 on the night, giving CHS the JV win as well. Scores were:

Sarah Boon & Anya Moore beat Katy Simpson & Dulce Lopez 4-0.

Arisha Shafiq & Trixie Leppin beat Simpson & Lopez 5-4 (tiebreak 7-1).

Leighton gained her first ever Singles win against Lopez 4-0.

Shira beat Simpson 4-0.