Unemployment Edging Up In Most Local Counties

Only one local county showed a drop in unemployment in July, one was unchanged and the remainder of the local counties saw increases compared to the report for July. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 2.7%, up from 2.4% in July

Carroll…………… 3.3%, up from 3.2% in July

Chariton…………. 3.4%, up from 3.1% in July

Daviess…………. 3.5%, up from 3.2% in July

Grundy………….. 3.5%, DOWN from 3.7% in July

Sullivan………….. 3.7%, up from 3.3% in July

Caldwell…………. 4.4%, up from 3.3% in July

Linn………………. 4.6%, steady from July

The State of Missouri remained steady at 3.4%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.9%, up from 3.8% in July.