Unemployment Edging Up In Most Local Counties

Only one local county showed a drop in unemployment in July, one was unchanged and the remainder of the local counties saw increases compared to the report for July. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 2.7%, up from 2.4% in July
Carroll…………… 3.3%, up from 3.2% in July
Chariton…………. 3.4%, up from 3.1% in July
Daviess…………. 3.5%, up from 3.2% in July
Grundy………….. 3.5%, DOWN from 3.7% in July
Sullivan………….. 3.7%, up from 3.3% in July
Caldwell…………. 4.4%, up from 3.3% in July
Linn………………. 4.6%, steady from July
The State of Missouri remained steady at 3.4%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.9%, up from 3.8% in July.