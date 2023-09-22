Naming Of Industrial Park On Chillicothe City Council Agenda

Naming the New Industrial Park and the streets in the park and the city Audit are part of the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council. The Council meeting is Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Codes Officer Gil Gates will present the 2015 International Mechanical Code for adoption

City Administrator Roze Frampton will lead the discussion about naming the new Industrial Park and the streets in the park

CMU General Manager Matt Hopper will present a contract for Tree Trimming services near power lines

Bob Conrad will present the city’s 2022/23 audit.

There is no executive session planned for the meeting.