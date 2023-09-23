fbpx
Health Center Board

The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at Noon.  The meeting is held in the basement meeting room of the Health Center.

 

Old business includes:

Setting a date for a ByLaw review meeting

Discussions on a Carport, the furnace and AC, and Grants

 

New business includes:

Discussions on

Open Public Meetings

Agenda

Masterplan on Aging

Changes for the health center’s future –
referring to statements from the July meeting

Surplus property

Flu Shot Clinics

Public Health Conference

RCORP meeting

 

There is also an opportunity for public comment.

