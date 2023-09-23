The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at Noon. The meeting is held in the basement meeting room of the Health Center.

Old business includes:

Setting a date for a ByLaw review meeting

Discussions on a Carport, the furnace and AC, and Grants

New business includes:

Discussions on

Open Public Meetings

Agenda

Masterplan on Aging

Changes for the health center’s future –

referring to statements from the July meeting

Surplus property

Flu Shot Clinics

Public Health Conference

RCORP meeting

There is also an opportunity for public comment.