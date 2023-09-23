The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at Noon. The meeting is held in the basement meeting room of the Health Center.
Old business includes:
Setting a date for a ByLaw review meeting
Discussions on a Carport, the furnace and AC, and Grants
New business includes:
Discussions on
Open Public Meetings
Agenda
Masterplan on Aging
Changes for the health center’s future –
referring to statements from the July meeting
Surplus property
Flu Shot Clinics
Public Health Conference
RCORP meeting
There is also an opportunity for public comment.