The Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board meets Wednesday at Noon. The meeting will be held at Chillicothe City Hall. The agenda includes:

Discussions about mini grant applications,

Marketing and sales efforts and plans for fall and winter,

Community events,

A review of past events, visitor numbers, & marketing impacts

Planning for 2024 & Strategic Planning

Future meetings

The Director’s Report will include updates for hotels, restaurants and attractions