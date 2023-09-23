Chillicothe Police Department

120 calls for service on Friday

At 12:29 AM on Friday Morning Officers assisted on a traffic stop originated by Livingston County Deputies in in the area of Washington and 1st. Officers determined the driver to be impaired and was subsequently arrested for DWI. CPD’s drug recognition expert was contacted, and the driver was cited for DWI.

At 05:43 PM Officers worked a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of Washinton and Clay in which a pedestrian was stuck while in the cross walk. Person struck was transported by EMS for treatment and the investigation continues for consideration of charges.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.