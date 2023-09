A medical malpractice lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Englert of Chillicothe will be heard starting today in Kansas City Court. The case was filed against St Luke’s Health System, Physician Group Inc – St Luke’s, Dr’s Megan E McNally and Garry M Martin, II, and others – listed as John and or Jane Doe.

A jury trial was requested in July of 2019.

Trial Dates are set for today and for October 2nd.