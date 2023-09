A report of a shed fire Saturday evening summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters to 1532 Bryan Street. The call came in at about 5:25 pm, of a shed being struck by lightning.

The fire crew arrived in a moment to find the backyard shed was fully engulfed in flames. 300 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire. Rainfall helped to keep the fire from spreading. The fire crew was on the scene for 28 minutes.