Weekend Police Report

One hundred one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department over the weekend.

Saturday:

08:12 AM Officers began an investigation of a delayed report of a motorist leaving the scene of an accident in the 400 block of Mack Street. The investigation continues.

05:17 PM Officers responded to a down power line in the area of Harvester and BUS. 36. The powerline was starting grass fires. The fire was contained and CMU responded to restore the line.

05:21 PM Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan for a shed that was struck by lightning that had become engulfed in flames. CFD responded and extinguished the fire.

09:55 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington and Springhill. K9 Enoch was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The driver was arrested after officers located narcotics and paraphernalia. A woman was taken to Caldwell County Detention for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony paraphernalia.

Sunday:

01:02 PM Officers recovered drug paraphernalia near storage units on Jackson Street. Investigation to continue as to who it belongs to.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.