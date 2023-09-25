Four Weekend Arrests By Troopers In The Area

Four arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Friday, Troopers in Adair County arrested 35-year-old Derek L Ayers of Milan on warrants from Adair County for alleged stolen vehicle and property damage and a warrant from Macon County for alleged burglary. He is held at the Adair County Jail with no bond allowed.

Saturday, Troopers in Linn County arrested 36-year-old Tony A Romero of Chicago for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was processed and released.

Sunday in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Adrain S Clark of Milan for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

Sunday in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Chase M Hultman of Clive, IA for alleged DWI and Careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.