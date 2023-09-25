Crash North Of Chillicothe Sunday Injures One

A Chillicothe woman had moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on US 65, north of Chillicothe Sunday evening. The crash occurred about 6:13 pm on US 65, 4 miles north of town, when a 70-year-old Chillicothe woman, Wanda S Robins, was southbound, while a 17-year-old girl from Chula and 49-year-old Tiffany D Luetticke of Chillicothe were northbound. According to the report, Luetticke was stopped to make a left turn and was struck from behind by the 17-year-old. That caused the Luetticke vehicle to cross the centerline and strike the southbound Robins.

Luettick was the only person injured in the crash. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.