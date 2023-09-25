Serious Injury Crashes Over The Weekend

A Crash in Livingston County left three children with serious injuries. A Clinton County crash left one with serious injuries.

Three juveniles had serious injuries in a UTV rollover Sunday afternoon near Mooresville. State Troopers report a 14-year-old girl from Hamilton was driving the UTV northbound on LIV 419 and began sliding on the gravel road. She ran off the road, overcorrected and the UTV overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side.

The driver was not injured. Three others, a 6- and 10-year-old boy from Cameron and a 15-year-old girl from Hamilton were taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with serious injuries.

A two-vehicle crash in Clinton County left a Galt man with Serious injuries early Sunday morning. State Troopers report that 35-year-old Terry M Delauder of Galt was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened about 2:05 am on Interstate 35 near Lathrop, when Delauder was northbound and drove off the road and struck a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder.

Delauder’s vehicle burst into flames, burning the vehicle and a trailer from the other vehicle. The other driver was not injured.