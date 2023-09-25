Booked Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings for area law enforcement.

Friday, Chillicothe Police Department booked 36-year-old Shane Owen Glasgow into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Saturday, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 35-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Koesy of Green Castle for alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.