MoDOT Roadwork In This Weeks Schedule

MoDOT roadwork scheduled this week includes several projects in the local counties.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through November. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals and/or flaggers directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route O – Sidewalk/ADA improvements between Route 5 and Alonzo Avenue through late September.

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, through October.

Route M – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route C to Route O, Mon – Thurs, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route DD – CLOSED for pavement repairs from U.S. Route 136 to Route Y, Mon – Thurs, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice for bridge replacement at Shoal Creek.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early October.

Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: Roadway will be narrowed to one-lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Sept. 5 – early November: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: Roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N and B.

Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road.