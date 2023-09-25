Holly Joy Aronson 60, of Chillicothe, passed away at Hedrick Medical Center on Thursday September 21, 2023. She was born March 15, 1963 in Sedalia, MO. to George Rolland Cooper and Betty Carrol (Bunch) Cooper. She was a graduate of Sedalia High School.

Holly worked many years for Citizens Bank in operations. She attended Highview Baptist Church, and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons Josh Peterson wife Stacey Brookfield, Mo. Jason Peterson of Chillicothe and Ashton Aronson of Chillicothe. Seven grandchildren, one great grandchild all of Chillicothe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marsha Nicholson, Lori Gruener, and brother Doug Cooper.

Memorials maybe made to Jason Peterson to help the family with expenses. Memorials maybe left at Heritage Funeral Home or mailed to 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO.

There are no services at this time.