Hornets Softball Team Drops Two Games Against Tough Competition in Westphalia

Chillicothe softball saw 2 really good teams Saturday morning. Both Helias and Fatima had great pitching, strong defense, and both had lineups filled with good hitters.

Coach Lee Rucker was happy with how his team competed all day, saying, “we made a lot of good plays on defense. Right now we’re struggling to get our offense going. We have to keep working on that as we get closer to districts.”

After the 11-1 defeat to Helias and then an 11-0 loss to Fatima, the Hornets are 12-8 on the year with a busy week ahead. The team goes to Hamilton on Monday, hosts St Pius on Tuesday for Senior Night, and then welcomes in Macon on Thursday.