Chillicothe Hornets Girls Golf Team Finishes 2nd in MEC Tournament Match

The 8 teams comprising the Midland Empire Conference met Monday morning at Green Hills Golf Course for the 2023 conference tournament match. Chillicothe finished in 2nd place with a team score of 398.

Team score results:

1. Maryville 332

2. Chillicothe 398

3. Cameron 420

4. Savannah 447

5. Benton 479

6. St. Pius 558

7. LeBlond 559

8. Lafayette 577

Individually, Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert finished in first place, shooting a 76. The Spoofhounds took the top 4 spots on the leaderboard, while Chillicothe had three golfers in the top 10.

Chillicothe Hornets Individual Scores:

6. Gracelynn Barnett 92

8. Caylee Anderson 96

10. Lyla Oesch 100

18. Presley Rardon 110

35. Ava Lance 157