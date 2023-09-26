fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Hornets Volleyball Already to 10 Wins On the Season After Victory Over Marshall

Chillicothe beat Marshall in volleyball on Monday night to ensure the 3rd straight season of finishing with double digit wins. The Hornets beat the Marshall Owls 25-17, 25-14, 25-22 in the varsity game which improves the teams record to 10-5.

 

The Hornets got big production out of Lyla Beetsma who finished the match with 15 kills, 11 assists and 7 digs. Ava Leamer finished with a team best 13 digs and contributed 9 kills. Emerson Staton was 3rd on the team in kills with 6. Carman Woodworth led the team with 14 setting assists. Other top performers were Delanie Kieffer with 9 digs and Madison Albaugh with 7.

 

The JV team lost to Marshall 20-25, and 25-27, while the C team fell 11-25, and 14-25.

 

Chillicothe will look to stack more wins together as they host Kirksville on Tuesday night.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: