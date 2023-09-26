City Adopts 2015 Mechanical Code

The city codes office does inspections of new construction and renovations to ensure they meet the appropriate codes. That includes the Fire Code, Electrical Code, Building Code, and Mechanical Code. These codes are revised on a regular basis to ensure they include new materials and techniques.

Monday, the City Council adopted the 2015 Mechanical Code. City Administrator Roze Frampton says it should have been adopted a while back

Frampton says, while the code was not adopted by the City, they were inspecting to the code.

The 2021 codes have been released and Frampton says they will look at adopting those next year.