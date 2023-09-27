Hornets Take Down Kirksville On the Volleyball Court

Chillicothe volleyball captured another victory with a 3 set win over Kirksville on Tuesday night. The Hornets won 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 keeping the tigers at bay all night long. Kayanna Cranmer had 4 serving aces. Emerson Staton led the hornets with 13 kills, Ava Leamer and Lyla Beetsma both had 11. Carman Woodworth had 16 setting assists, Lyla Beetsma had 14. Madison Albaugh and Lyla Beetsma both had 12 digs, Delanie Kieffer had 9. The JV team won in 3 sets, 25-20, 16-25, 16-14.

Chillicothe is now 11-5 and will face Trenton at home next up on Monday, October 2.