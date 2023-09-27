Hornets Softball Cruises To Another MEC Victory

The Chillicothe Hornets softball team beat St. Pius on Tuesday night and only needed two innings to score 15 runs. Scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning and then 10 in the 2nd, the Hornets completely overwhelmed their opponents and won 15-0 in just 2.5 innings of play. The JV team also won comfortably, 13-0.

Hadley Beemer pitched all three innings for the Hornets allowing just 1 hit. Chillicothe is now 13-9 on the season and 6-0 in the conference with one more MEC opponent remaining. The Hornets win clinched at least a share of the conference crown, and can win the MEC outright with a victory over Bishop LeBlond on October 2. Chillicothe is back in action on Thursday hosting Macon.