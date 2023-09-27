Lady Hornets Celebrate Senior Night and A Win During Last Regular Season Match of the Year

Tuesday night was a bittersweet night at Danner Park tennis courts as the Chillicothe girls’ tennis team honored their four seniors and bid farewell to their JV players for the season. Chillicothe faced off against MEC opponent Maryville. The lady hornets won the night 9-0 on varsity and 5-3 on junior varsity including several tough fought tiebreak matches. It was a fun note to end the regular season on all around.

Washburn and Garr started the night off with their fastest victory of the season, while BeVelle and Crowe battled back from a losing score on the court next to them. In the end, those two were also able to pull out a final win to secure a second team win for BeVelle’s senior night. And in a very exciting #3 Doubles match, Clark and Shira once again started slow, down 0-3, but slowly chipped away at the deficit to eventually take the match to a tiebreak. Again, even the tiebreak was so equally match that Clark and Shira barely squeaked out a win by just two points. In singles, Chillicothe kicked into overdrive and flew all their matches, winning on every court quickly and easily.

In JV, all of the athletes played good tennis for their last match of the season. Tennis is such a short, fast, whirlwind season. Coach Chambers wishes she had longer with all of her squad to keep developing, but she’s excited to see them all again next summer to see how they each progress from here.

Overall, varsity ends the regular season at 7-11 in team duals but with even more success in tournaments, which are not included in that record. They also end fifth in the MEC out of the 8 schools, going 3-4 in MEC duals. Junior varsity ends their season at 8-3 overall in team duals with additional success in their new tournament as well. Looking ahead, the top seven lady hornet netters continue play in the conference and district championship brackets over the next seven days.

Individual scores were as follows:

Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr beat Carsen Burns & Kori Quinlin 8-0

Bryton BeVelle & Micah Crowe beat Keagan Wilmes & Jaci Elston 8-6

Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira beat Madison Hennegin & Abigail Evans 9-8 (tiebreak 7-5)

Washburn beat Burns 8-2.

Garr beat Wilmes 8-0.

BeVelle beat Elston 8-2.

Crowe beat Quinlin 8-2.

Clark beat Hennegin 8-2.

Keonnia Morgan beat Evans 8-4.

Morgan & Sarah George beat their opponents 5-4 (tiebreak 7-2).

Trixie Leppin & Arisha Shafiq beat their opponents 4-2.

Anya Moore & Sophia Littleton beat their opponents 4-2.

Lexi Lybarger beat her opponent 4-2.

Sarah Boon and Jasmine McLean lost to their opponents 0-4.

Summer Gaston & Rian Mathews beat their opponents 4-2.

Kierra Williams & Leighton Kelly lost to their opponents 2-4.

Sarah Boon lost to her opponent 2-4.