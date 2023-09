In what was a very exciting game in Hamilton on Monday night between the Penney Hornets and the Chillicothe Hornets, it was the home team that got out to a fast start, leadingĀ 4-1 after the 1st inning. Chillicothe battled back to tie the game at 4 runs apiece and that remained the score heading into the 7th and final inning of play. In the top of the 7th Chillicothe re-took the lead 5-4 but Penney got two runs across to win the game 6-5.

