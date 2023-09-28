Booked Into Jail

Two arrests by Livingston County deputies Wednesday resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

At about 9:00 am, 64-year-old Gary Alvin Johnson of Chillicothe was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders from a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000 cash only. A bond appearance is scheduled for October 10th.

Also at 9:00 am, deputies booked 33-year-old Eric Lane Yurisich into the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve a 48-hour sentence for misusing 911. He is held with no bond allowed.