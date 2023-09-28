Richard Edward Stuver

Richard “Bud” peacefully entered Heaven surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the age of 92. He was born the son of Cecil Edward and Jennie Frances (Phillips) Stuver.

Richard joined the US Marine Corps after graduating from Chillicothe High School, and proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1951-1954. In 1954, he received an honorable discharge at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Richard married Charlotte Jean Simpson on June 18, 1955 in Chillicothe, Missouri. They went on to raise a family in Milwaukee, then later settling in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. He became a heavy equipment operator for Druml Construction in the Local Union #139. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his companion, Sharon; one son, Jeffery (Barb); two daughters, Jennifer (Mike), and Jacqueline (Greg); seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas, Cecil “Hop”, and Timothy; three sisters, Karen, Nancy and Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlotte; daughter Julianna Gell (Tony); parents; five brothers, Larry, Charles “Ubba”, Russell “Peanuts”, Dale “Eddy”, Jerry “Joe” ; and one sister, Leola.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and will be used for a garden stone in honor of Richard at “Kathy’s House in West Bend, Wisconsin”, where he found peace, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...