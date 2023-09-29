Browning & Purdin Sidewalk Projects

The sidewalk improvement project in Browning is complete. The project to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), funded in part through the Transportation Alternatives Program, is improving sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities in Browning and Purdin.

Work on the sidewalk project in Browning was completed Thursday and the contractor will move to Purdin to begin that project October 9th. That project will begin on the west side of A Street working south towards Ada Street. Once complete, crews will switch to the east side working north from Ada Street to A Street.

Work in Purdin is expected to be complete in late November.

Some lane closures will be necessary throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control, flaggers, signs and barricades.

All vehicles and personal property will need to be removed from the work area prior to start of construction.