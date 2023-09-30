Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

One hundred twenty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Those calls include:

3:32 PM, Officers took a report of a leaving the scene of an accident in the 1000 block of Washington Street. A suspect came to the police department and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

6:08 PM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson for a report of theft. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, animal control issues, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.