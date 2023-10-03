Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Ninty-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

7:47 am, Officers were dispatched to the intersection US 65 at off ramp from US 36 for a two vehicle crash without injuries. One citation was issued for Operating a Motor Vehicle in an imprudent manner resulting in an accident….

8:16 am, Officers responded to a call of burglary and theft that took place the past weekend in the 900 block of Clay Street…. The investigation continues….

8:21 am, Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Fair Street for a domestic assault… The investigation resulted in a man arrested, processed, and released.

12:11 pm, officers responded to a domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Polk Street. An individual was served a protection order by a Sheriff’s deputy and left the area.

2:56 pm, officers took a report of a Semi-truck striking power lines in the 10 block of Mitchell Road.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.