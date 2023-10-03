Hornets Softball Claims 4th Consecutive MEC Title With Victory Over LeBlond

Chillicothe continued their run of dominance in the Midland Empire Conference with another outright conference crown after defeating Bishop LeBlond 4-1 on Monday night. The Hornets finish the conference slate with a perfect 7-0 record and are now 14-10 overall. It is the 4th consecutive conference title for Coach Rucker and his team.

Following the victory Coach Rucker said, “Landry threw really well and the defense was solid for the most part.

This team has found ways to grind out wins at the right times throughout the season and they are rewarded with a conference championship. I’m proud of their determination.”

Landry Marsh allowed just one run on two hits in her seven innings pitching. Jolie Bonderer was the offensive spark, with 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 1 run. Adra Stretch and Landry Marsh each had 1 RBI for the Hornets, while Hope Donoho, Charley Peniston and Marsh were the other batters to score in the contest.

Chillicothe will be back in action Tuesday night at South Harrison with first pitch at 5:30 PM. The game will be broadcasted live on KCHI.