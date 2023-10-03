Pink Out Night A Success For Chillicothe Volleyball

The Hornets swept Trenton on Monday night and raised $593 for the Livingston County Cancer Association. Sporting their pink attire, Chillicothe beat Trenton 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 to take the victory.

Varsity stats were as follows:

Serving Aces: Madison Albaugh 7 and Kayanna Cranmer 7.

Kills: Lyla Beetsma 11, Emerson Staton 7 and Ava Leamer 7.

Assists: Carman Woodworth 8 and Lyla Beetsma 8.

Digs: Ava Leamer 10, Madison Albaugh 7 and Delanie Keiffer 7.

The JV team won 25-7, 25-6, while the C team lost 25-13, 21-25, 13-15.

Chillicothe improves their record to 12-5 on the season.