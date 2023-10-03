Boys Cross Country Places 2nd In Bishop LeBlond Invite

Luke Thompson and Cain Evans ran 1st and 2nd overall in the boys varsity race with Laik Graham in 8th and Alton Keller in 12th to lead the Chillicothe Hornets cross country team to a 2nd place finish right on the tail of St. Michael the Archangel High. St. Michael is the top ranked team in Class 3 in the state of Missouri but the Hornets gave them a run for it, finishing just 6 points behind overall. Coach Dickson said her team is excited for an opportunity to match up with the state title contenders again as the season progresses.

All three JV boys medaled for Chillicothe as did several JV runners.

Final times and finishes for the boys 5k among 91 runners:

Luke Thompson, 1st – 16:53

Cain Evans, 2nd – 16:58

Laik Graham, 8th – 17:27

Alton Keller, 12th – 17:55

Austin Lyford, 22nd -18:58

Trace Akers, 34th – 20:04

Lake Englert, 46th – 20:52

Girls 5k results among 49 runners:

Yoo Jung Lee, 19th – 24:29

Lydia Gabrielson, 20th – 24:50

Alice Hurtgen, 28th – 25:55

Adrian Caselman, 40th – 29:00