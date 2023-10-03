Boys Soccer Puts Five Goals Past Cameron In Victory

Chillicothe came up with a big conference victory against Cameron on Monday night. The Hornets scored a couple goals early to race out to a 2-0 lead against the Dragons midway through the first half, as Josh Adams scored the first goal and assisted on the 2nd to establish a lead. Jadon Collins provided the assist on Adams’ opening goal in the 9th minute, and then in the 20th minute Bradley Ferguson scored on a pass from Adams to double the lead. However, Cameron would tie the game up later in the 1st half with two goals, but Chillicothe re-took the lead with under 4 minutes to play before halftime, Jacob Adams scored, with Josh Adams picking up his 2nd assist of the game.

In the 2nd half, the Hornets added to their lead, Jonny Sanchez scored and Josh Adams bookended the scoring with the first and last goal of the game. Both 2nd half goals were curtesy of passes from Jacob Adams.

Chillicothe wins their Pink Out game over Cameron 5-2, and will be back in action next Monday at Savannah.