CHS Girls’ Tennis Wins Team District Semi-Final

On Monday night, the lady hornets quickly and easily won their district semi-final team dual 5-0 over the Cameron Lady Dragons on their home courts at Danner Park. All three doubles teams won their matches in just 45 minutes and moved straight into all six singles matches. Since the team is now in postseason play, the dual is finished as soon as one team wins five matches and the other four matches are not completed. This was the case after another 30 minutes of play as Chillicothe’s #1 and #2 players both secured their singles’ wins and finished the match. The team will now face Kirksville at Danner Park on Tuesday at 4 PM in the district championship team dual. The lady hornets hope to see a huge turn out from the Chillicothe fans to support them on their home courts.

Individual scores were:

Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr beat Hallie Foster & Cali Teel 8-0.

Bryton BeVelle & Keonnia Morgan beat Autumn Dotson & Hayley Miller 8-0.

Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira beat Karli Campbell & Harley Burton 8-2.

Washburn beat Teel 6-0, 6-1.

Garr beat Foster 6-1, 6-0.

All four other singles matches were up a set winning for Chillicothe but did not finish their second set due to the match being called for completion including a varsity start for #8 Sarah George subbing in at the #6 singles position. Junior Micah Crowe rested for the night to better recover from an injury before the important district championship match.