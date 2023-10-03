Hornets Softball Stifled Against South Harrison

Chillicothe ran into a strong team with excellent pitching and an explosive offense on South Harrison’s senior night. The Lady Bulldogs were celebrating 8 seniors who have had exceptional accolades during their time in the South Harrison softball program.

South Harrison’s ace, Hannah Carter allowed just 2 hits all game, while offensively providing 3 hits herself, 4 RBIs and a 2-shot homerun to centerfield. The Bulldogs led 1-0 after the first inning but really got going in the 2nd inning, scoring 4 times. After taking a 6-0 lead by the end of the 3rd, the score remained unchanged until Carter’s homerun in the 6th inning as South Harrison took the contest 8-0.

Hope Donoho and Landry Marsh each had one hit for the Hornets, Marsh and Hadley Beamer collaborated on the pitching duties Tuesday night. Chillicothe will be back in action on Thursday night hosting Blair Oaks, with just one week left in the regular season.