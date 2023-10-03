Management Transition Planned For Carrollton License Office

The Carrollton License Office will have “New” management by the end of the month. The Missouri Department of Revenue announced the transition will require closing the office for two days.

The License Office will remain at the current location of 1 South Main Street in Carrollton. They will close October 23rd and 24th for the transition.

Current staff told KCHI the staff and management will not change, just the name of the management company on the contract. The contract is now with Carrollton Chamber of Commerce.