Four Varsity Medalist For Boys Cross Country At Excelsior Springs

On a nice and cool Tuesday night on the hilly Excelsior Springs golf course the cross country team finished with four medalists on the boys side. Most of the team didn’t race, as they are gearing up for a big meet Saturday at Kearney, but those that did stepped up in a major way. The 5 varsity boys ran really well and finished 3rd out of 10 teams with 4 medalist. Freshman Lake Englert led the way with a 10th place finish.

Medalists:

Varsity boys – (Out of 86)

10th – Lake Englert

13th – Carter Shipers

18th – Trace Akers

28th – Landyn Peterson

Varsity Girls – Adrian Caselman in 40th

The Chillicothe cross country teams next meet is in Kearney on Saturday.