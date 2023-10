The Chillicothe golf team played the back nine at Green Hills Golf Course on Monday in a head to head against Brookfield and emerged with the victory 202-217. Gracelynn Barnett shot a match best 45, leading the Hornets to the win. Caylee Anderson was right behind her teammate shooting a 47, and the rest of the scores for Chillicothe were Lyla Oesch 50, Presley Rardon 60, and Ava Lance 69. The best score for Brookfield was Maggie Bennett with a 50.

