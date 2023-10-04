fbpx
Chillicothe Volleyball Increases Their Winning Streak To 6 Games After Taking On Lafayette

The Hornets picked up their 2nd win over the Lafayette Fighting Irish in the last two weeks and have now won 6 consecutive matches dating back to September 21. On Tuesday night, in St. Joseph, the Chillicothe Hornets volleyball team won 25-7, 25-18, 25-17.

 

Lyla Beetsma was all over the court for Chillicothe with 17 kills, 10 assists and 18 digs. Ava Leamer also contributed 11 kills and 9 digs while Carman Woodworth finished with a team best 17 assists and Kayanna Cranmer had a team high 4 serving aces. Other key performances included Emerson Staton’s 9 kills, Madison Albaugh’s 8 assists and Delanie Kieffer’s 7 digs.

 

The JV team won 25-14, 25-22 while the C team lost 7-25, 18-25.

 

Chillicothe is now 13-5 and takes on another MEC opponent on the road Thursday in Savannah.

