Autism Resource Fair Thursday

An Autism Resource Fair in Chillicothe will be held Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center. The event is hosted by the Livingston County Health Center and the Chillicothe R-II School District from 4:30-6:30 pm.

The Autism Resource Fair is free and will include booths by organizations that can help answer questions about their resources and how they can benefit and support a child before, during, and after an Autism Spectrum Diagnosis.

Families will also be treated to giveaways & a light meal of hot dogs, chips & drinks.

If you would like more information, contact Lori Murray at 660-646-5506, at the Health Center.