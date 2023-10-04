Flu Shots Available At Livingston County Health Center

Flu shots remain available to Livingston County residents on a walk-in basis. Ann Burchette from the Livingston County Health Center says the vaccinations will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine by Halloween.

Burchette says there is no out-of-pocket expense, but they will run the shots through your insurance if you have coverage.

Getting the flu shot now would cover the majority of the flu season.

The Flu Shots at the Livingston County Health Center are available Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 to 11:30 am and from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.