Opening Of FAFSA Delayed By Updates

The opening of filing for the Free Application For Federal Student Aid is delayed this year. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development announced the FAFSA typically opens on October 1 each year, but required updates put in place by the FAFSA Simplification Act have delayed that until sometime in December. While the official opening date has not yet been announced, there are steps students can take to make sure they are ready to file once it opens.

“The most important thing individuals can do now to prepare is visit studentaid.gov and create their FSA ID.” Heather Dolce, the Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Outreach says . “It takes a few business days to process a request for an FSA ID, and students and their parent(s) must have one established before they can file their FAFSA.

In Missouri, the deadline to file the FAFSA and qualify for the Access Missouri Financial Assistance Program is April 1, 2024, with priority given to students who apply before February 1, 2024. Students who file a FAFSA by February 1 and qualify for Access Missouri assistance are guaranteed an award.