An annual fundraiser for the Grand River Area Family YMCA Back Pack Buddies program will be held October 21st at Danner Park. It’s the 7th annual Battle of the Badges Charity Softball game. The Chillicothe Police Department faces off against the Chillicothe Fire Department. Zach Parks from the Chillicothe Fire Department says the game will start at 5:30 pm

The Fire Fighters are the defending champions and the Police Department would like to even the record. Come out and support your favorite first responder as they go head to head. There will also be food and drinks to serve before the game!