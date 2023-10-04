Highway Patrol Crash Reports

Accidents in the area counties left three injured.

A two-vehicle crash in Grundy County left a Chillicothe man with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 1:10 pm Tuesday on Highway 6 in Galt. According to the report, 76-year-old Robert Spencer of Chillicothe was eastbound and a westbound vehicle crossed the centerline. The front left of the vehicle struck and the other driver left the scene. Spencer was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.

A three-vehicle crash in Ray County Tuesday at about 1:55 pm left two injured. State Troopers report all three vehicles were southbound on Highway 13 and vehicles driven by 34-year-old Jonathan T Seifert of Polo and 66-year-old Deborah L Carver of Polo were stopped in a construction zone. A pick-up driven by 34-year-old Manyvone Bunpan of Webster City, IA failed to stop, running into the Carver Vehicle and then into the Seifert vehicle.

The crash left Carver with moderate injuries She was taken to Liberty Hospital. A passenger in the Bunpan vehicle, 19-year-old Joshua A Durbin of Manson, IA had minor injuries. He was taken to Ray County Hospital.