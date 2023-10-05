fbpx
EAA Fly-IN Breakfast Is Saturday

The EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In breakfast is Saturday at the Chillicothe Airport.  Airport Director Toby Callivere says the event begins at 7:00 am.

The Young Eagle flights will start at about 8:00 am, following an opening ceremony.

There is no cost for the Young Eagles ages 8-17.  A parent or guardian must be on hand to sign a release for the child.

The cost of the breakfast is $7.  Lunch will be available for about $5.

Funds raised help to fund sending kids 16-18 to attend the Air Academy in Oshkosh, WI.

