October means spooky decorations and crafts and the Livingston County Library would like to help put you in the mood. A Graveyard Cemetarium Craft program will be October 13th at Noon at the Main Library. Kirsten Mouton, Adult Services Coordinator will help you get in the spirit with a mini-graveyard that will make your skin crawl, complete with a tombstone, moss, and bones.

Registration is required and space is limited. Call 660-646-0547.