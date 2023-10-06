Chillicothe Police For Thursday

Ninety-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

6:36 PM, Officers served a Chillicothe arrest warrant on a person who had turned themselves in at the Police Department. They posted bond and were released with a court date.

6:45 PM, Officers responded to the intersection of 3rd and Brunswick Street for a two-vehicle accident. Minor damage was caused, both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.