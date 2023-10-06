Roberta Kay Bonnett – age 78 of Chula, MO passed away October 3, 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Chula Community Center in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Dinner will be held at Noon Friday, October 13th, 2023, at the Chula Community Center. All friends and family are welcome. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com