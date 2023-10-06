Alice Irene Lancey, 94, of Kansas City, MO. passed away on October 4, 2023 at her home. Alice was born November 1, 1928 in Amity, MO to Raymond and Hannah White.

Alice grew up on a farm in Whitesville, MO., After marrying Donald Lancey on June 6, 1948, she and Don moved to Trenton, MO before settling in Chillicothe, MO. where they were longtime residents. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, MO. where she was a member of the choir. They moved to Kansas City in 2017 to be close to their family.

Alice was an accomplished seamstress. She made her own wedding dress as well as the beautiful wedding dresses for her daughter-in-law and her two granddaughters. She loved cooking and baking.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Donald Lancey; her parents Raymond and Hannah White; her daughter Linda Ridley; her brothers Milford White and Roger White and her sister Carol Akins Alice is survived by her son Larry (Jeanne) Lancey; Granddaughters Andrea (Zach) Flake and Chandra (Scott) Beadleston: Grandsons Michael (Colleen) Lancey, Eric (Cindy) Lancey and Patrick (Lindsey) Lancey: Great Grandchildren Liam, Ava, Theo, Jacy, Ben, Evelyn, Nora, Emilia, Charlotte, Blake, William and Ava and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, 1601 Bryan St, Chillicothe, MO. on Tuesday October 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. burial at Edgewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 1601 Bryan St, Chillicothe, MO. 64601 or can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington St, Chillicothe, MO. 64601

Arrangements and Services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.