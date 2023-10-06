Hornets Volleyball Comeback Falls Just Short Against Savannah

Chillicothe traveled to Savannah on Thursday night for an MEC rumble against the Savannah Savages. Savannah raced out to a hot start, winning the first two sets 25-17 and 25-21 but Chillicothe did not go away quietly, avoiding the sweep in the 3rd set by taking it 25-18, then forcing a 5th set by winning a tight 25-22 4th set. The Hornets determination set up a winner take all final set, but the Savages had enough left in the tank to pull out the victory 15-9.

Individual statistics for the Hornets were as follows.

Lyla Beetsma 15 kills. Ava Leamer, 13. Emerson Staton, 8. Liz Oliver, 6.

Lyla Beetsma 6 serving aces. Ava Leamer, 3.

Lyla Beetsma 17 assists. Carman Woodworth, 12.

Ava Leamer 15 digs. Madison Albaugh, 11. Carman Woodworth, 10. Delanie Keiffer and Lyla Beetsma, 9.

The Hornets are now 13-6 this season, and compete in the Lawson Spikefest this Saturday.